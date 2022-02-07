Mohanlal movie ‘Aarattu’ to hit theatres on Feb 18

Mollywood Super star Mohanlal’s much anticipated movie ‘Aarattu’ will be released in theatres on February 18. The actor himself took to his social media pages to announce the release date.

The movie, titled ‘Neyattinkara Gopante Aarattu’, has marked the collaboration of Mohanlal and director Unnikrishnan after the superhit crime thriller ‘Villain’. Earlier, it was rumoured that the movie will be released on October 14, 2021. The first look poster and teaser of the movie also gained much attention on social media.Udayakrishna has penned the story of ‘Aarattu’.

The movie, which is reportedly a comedy-action entertainer, has a stellar cast including Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique and Vijayaraghavan. Notably, musical maestro AR Rahman is also associated with this movie. ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Maara’ fame actress Shraddha Srinath plays the female lead in the movie.