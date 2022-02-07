Murder of minor Dalit girl ; 2 arrested , after a shoot out for gang rape in UP

Two youths were arrested on Saturday in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, for the alleged gang rape and murder of a 17-year-old Dalit girl last week. Another suspect in the case is absconding. When the girl went out for work, she was raped.

The body of the minor was recovered in a field on February 3, according to the police. Soon after the incident was made public, cops launched an inquiry and offered a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the prime suspect. He was arrested after a brief gunfight in which he was injured in the leg by a gunshot. According to police, he is currently undergoing treatment.

‘There were injuries on the girl’s face. During the preliminary examination, it was found that the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed,’ police stated. ‘With the help of surveillance cameras, police came to know the involvement of the three men in the case. Later, in separate shootouts, two of the accused were arrested,’ a police officer added. So far, the police have not found any criminal records for the accused.