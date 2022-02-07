Public toilet at India-Nepal border; demands SSB

BETTIAH: Faced with the embarrassment of having to share a makeshift toilet with tourists from both India and Nepal, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has decided to take the matter seriously. The border force has requested that a permanent toilet be built near the barrage in Valmikinagar, Bihar’s West Champaran district, which borders Nepal.

The assistant commandant “C” Coy Gandak branch wrote to the block development officer (BDO) Bagaha 2 recently, citing embarrassment and public interest as major reasons for requesting the construction of a toilet near the Gandak barrage.

A letter (number 2208), seeking the creation of a permanent facility, reads, ‘Being a busy route, in addition to general public. VIPs like judges, DM, SDM and many other senior police and administrative officers are passing through the bridge and many a times requested for toilet facilities. We have to feel ashamed for letting them to use our toilet which is not good,’ Uma Sankar, deputy commandant, SSB from Bagaha Sunday, told HT over the phone that his department has requested the construction in the broader interest of ordinary people at an international boundary, despite the fact that there is no public outcry for it.