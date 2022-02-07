Railway exams will be far more organised in future: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rail examinations will be systematic and far more organised, stated Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. The Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology spoke on “The Double-Engine Growth Model” at India Today’s Budget Roundtable 2022.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, remarking on recent student protests over rail examinations and the Railway Recruiting Board (RRB) recruitment procedure, stated rail jobs are coveted and there are a large number of applicants. According to him, the protesting students’ main concern was the number of people who were moved from the first to the second stage.

‘The exam process is also evolving. The rail exam will be systematic and far more organised,’ said the rail Minister.