Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena flexes muscles at ED . Warns dire consequences on its raids ;

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena, said on Monday that he welcomes the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids but warned that the agency should not lie. ‘Let them (ED) conduct raids. I’ll welcome them. Just don’t lie, else they’ll suffer. If an agency lies to achieve a political goal, it’ll have to pay. From officials to ministers, everyone has gone to jail,’ according to ANI, Raut stated.

Raut’s statements come only days after the ED raided the premises of his closest aides in connection with an alleged Rs 1034 crore land scam. The ED conducted a search operation at Pravin Raut’s residence, a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, on February 1. Also, Sujit Patkar, who is reportedly a business associate of Sanjay Raut’s daughters.