SC defers hearing on Haryana govt’s plea

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the Haryana government’s plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stay on quotas for private jobs, according to news agency ANI. On February 11, the Supreme Court will hear the case. On Friday, the Manohar Lal Khattar government challenged a High Court order that stayed a bill that reserved 75% of private-sector jobs, paying up to 30,000 per month, for local candidates.

The law was suspended by the high court bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain after a brief hearing that lasted less than two minutes. The Haryana law provides for a 'local candidate,' who is defined as someone 'domiciled in the state of Haryana' under the Act.

Every employer in Haryana is required by law to employ 75% “local candidates” for jobs with a gross monthly wage of less than 30,000 rupees. On January 15, the Act, which includes private companies, societies, trusts, and partnership firms, went into effect. The law was made in effect for a period of ten years.