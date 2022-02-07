Seven soldiers trapped in avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, rescue efforts underway.

On February 6, an avalanche buried at least seven Indian Army personnel who were part of a patrol in the Kameng Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Currently, a search and rescue operation is ongoing. Specialised teams have been airlifted in to help with the rescue operations. Since a few days, the area has been experiencing inclement weather, including heavy snowfall.

