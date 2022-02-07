Sudip Roy Burman quits party, likely to join Cong soon

Sudip Roy Barman, a rebel Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Tripura Health Minister, has resigned from the legislative assembly. In fact, he has resigned from the BJP’s primary membership. Today, Sudip Roy Burman is going to Delhi. On February 10, he is expected to join the Congress.

Another BJP MLA, Ashish Das, who had already resigned from the party’s primary membership, has now resigned as an MLA. Sudip Roy Barman criticized the BJP last week, claiming that the state lacks democracy and that people are suffocating. ‘There is no shred of democracy in the state. People are suffocating because democratic oxygen has exhausted,’ Barman had said.

The BJP had previously stated that it was closely monitoring Barman’s movement and would take appropriate action ‘when the time comes.’ Barman switched from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP in 2017 ahead of the Assembly elections the next year. In June 2019, he was removed as the health minister, just days after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb warned stern action against ‘enemies in the BJP’.