Teacher booked for attempted rape on minor student in Hyderabad;

On Saturday, a school teacher in Chatrinaka, Hyderabad, was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a Class 4 girl. The 35-year-old has been arrested by police. The victim came to school early on Saturday, at 8 a.m., much before the others in her class. The accused tried to remove the victim’s clothes when she was alone in the classroom, according to Chatrinaka inspector Syed Abdul Khader in a statement to The Times of India.

He claimed that the accused attacked the girl after she screamed as he tried to remove her clothes. The other staff members of the school later rescued the girl. The family was informed by the school authorities, who lodged a complaint. The accused looked to be mentally disturbed, according to the police. He was charged with violating the Indian Penal Code, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.