Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to have 5 screenings at Berlinale

The trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt is out and has been receiving a great response. The film, which will be released in theatres on February 25, tells the tale of a prostitute who became a champion of women’s liberation in Mumbai half a decade ago. The film is now being prepared for its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film has been chosen for Berlinale Special at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. It will be shown for the first time at this famous event. According to reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi will have numerous screenings at the 72nd Film Festival. The event will take place from February 10 to February 2.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the actual story of Gangubai Harjivandas, also known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was chronicled in S Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The film will chronicle Gangubai’s life as she establishes her own territory and rises to become a prominent madame in the red-light district of Kamathipura. In cameo appearances, Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi will appear in the film.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is set to star with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the fantasy action film ‘Brahmastra’. The movie is supposed to be the first of a planned trilogy. On September 9, 2022, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.