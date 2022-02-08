Hyundai Pakistan’s Kashmir post: India summons South Korean envoy

New Delhi: The Union government expressed its displeasure over the pro-Pakistan social media post shared by Hyundai Pakistan. The External Affairs (MEA) summoned the South Korea’s Ambassador to India – Chang Jae-bok and had been made aware of India’s ‘strong displeasure’ over the post.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke today to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, to convey his deep regret. The South Korean government said it ‘regretted the offence caused to the people of India’ over the post.

Our response to media queries on social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day: https://t.co/2QlubQwXJJ https://t.co/S5AkS3wT9a pic.twitter.com/QkkqwIdv64 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 8, 2022

‘We had seen a social media post on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday 7th February 2022. The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him’, said spokesperson for the MEA Arindam Bagchi.

Also Read: Johnson & Johnson named as ‘most admired’ company by Fortune

Earlier on February 5, the Pakistan arm of Hyundai shared a post on its official social media handle supporting Pakistan’s Kashmir Solidarity Day. The post ignited outrage among netizens in India and ‘boycott Hyundai’ campaign become viral on social media. Later Hyundai Motor India had issued a statement and said that it stands firmly for its ‘strong ethos’ of respecting nationalism.

Several other international companies including KFC, PizzaHut, Osaka Batteries, Schwabe, Bosch Pharmaceuticals, Atlas Honda Limited, Kia Motors Crossroads – Hyderabad and Isuzu D-Max were also fell into the Pakistani ploy of tweeting and posting in favour of Kashmir Solidarity Day.