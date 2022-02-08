Illegal sand mining case: Syro Malankara Church Bishop, 5 priests arrested

Pathanamthitta: Syro Malankara Church Pathanamthitta Archdiocese Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and five other priests were arrested by the Tamil Nadu CB-CID on Tuesday, in connection with the illegal sand mining case. Vicar General Fr Shaji Thomas, Fr Jose Chamakala, Fr George Samuel, Fr Jijo James and Fr Jose Kalayil were the others arrested in connection with the case of illegally mining sand on the banks of Thamirabarani river at Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli.

The Syro Malankara Church owns about 300 acres of land in Ambasamudram near the Thamirabarani river. Based on the findings, the Madras High Court has directed the CB-CID to arrest the accused. However, the church claimed that the land was leased and that the sand mining was carried out by a contractor. Manuel George, the contractor, was also arrested earlier. Following the arrest, Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and Fr Jose Chamakala collapsed and were hospitalized. Others were produced in the court and remanded in the sub-jail.

Environmentalists were the first to lodge a complaint against illegal sand mining in theThamirabarani river. The sub-collector then conducted an inquiry and submitted a report. According to the collector’s report, about 27,700 cubic feet of sand was mined and a fine of Rs 9 crore was imposed. Further, a police officer was also suspended in connection with the incident. Following this, environmental activists approached the High Court with the investigation report. The arrest was made by the Court based on these findings.

Due to the Covid pandemic, they were unable to inspect the area for almost two years. It was during this period that the contractor illegally mined sand. Legal action was also initiated to remove him from the contract after he was found to have breached the terms of the agreement, Syro Malabar Sabha stated in a release.