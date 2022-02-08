‘It was magical’: Saira recalls Dilip Kumar’s last meeting with Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6th at the age of 92. In early January, she was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and later diagnosed with pneumonia. Her health began to deteriorate on February 5, and she was put on rigorous treatment.

The news of the demise of the great singer has shocked and saddened the whole country. Following her demise, veteran actress Saira Banu reflected on the famous singer’s final encounter with late actor Dilip Kumar, which took place in 2013. Saira Banu described the meeting as ‘wonderful’ and ‘magical‘ in an interview with a leading daily.

She said, ‘Lata Ji expressed a desire to come home and spend some time with Saheb and, needless to say, I was very thrilled. There was a time when she visited us whenever she was passing through Bandra and it was like a celebration for us because it was not just Dilip Saheb who was pleased to have her company. She was a favourite of my grandmother Shamshad Begum Sahiba, the famous Hindustani classical vocalist for whom Lata Ji had great respect. When Lata Ji arrived, Dilip Saheb embraced her and said that meri choti behen aayi hai’.

She also shared that Lata Mangeshkar had served Dilip Kumar food and tea and they both were happy to relive their old times.