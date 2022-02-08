Kerala BJP to approch court against Lok Ayukta ordinance, K Surendran slams Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala president K Surendran said on Monday that Governor Arif Mohammad Khan should not have signed the Lok Ayukta ordinance. BJP will oppose the ordinance politically and legally, he said. Surendran opined that the governor should have sent back the ordinance without signing it. He also stated that BJP will approach the court against the ordinance after consulting the legal experts.

Also read: Kerala Governor approves Ordinance to amend Lok Ayukta Act

The government amended the Lok Ayukta to curtail certain powers from it. The ordinance was sent to the Governor two weeks back but he had not signed it. The governor had asked for an explanation to which the government replied immediately. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Governor on Sunday evening, and requested him to sign it, following which Arif Mohammad Khan gave the nod.