Kidnapped, blackmailed with a nude video shot at gun point: MBA student attempts suicide; accused arrested

New Delhi: An MBA student in Delhi attempted suicide after a group of men allegedly kidnapped him and shot his nude video at gunpoint and blackmailed him. One accused in the case has been arrested, while search is on for other two suspects. The student, who lives in south Delhi, had consumed phenyl. His family found him and rushed him to hospital. His story of being blackmailed over a video, humiliated and threatened emerged then.

As part of their plan, one of the accused purportedly befriended the student. On October 23, 2020, they kidnapped him, took him to a room and shot a nude video of him at gunpoint. They also made a video of him with Ganja, Charas and a pistol. Later they threatened to implicate him in a false case and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. Even after the family paid Rs 5 lakh, the accused had reportedly circulated the student’s nude video in his colony and among his relatives and friends.

Also read: Blind dog saves masters from cobra; succumbs to injuries

On February 1, they reputedly threatened to kill the student and his family if they did not hand over money. The student immediately filed a written complaint with the police. But a police constable, Dharampal, then allegedly started threatening him. Distraught, the student drank phenyl to die by suicide.

The police said that a case had been registered on Sunday on the complaint of the student. The police took the main accused into custody for questioning, after which he was arrested. He is being interrogated about other accused involved in the incident. The student’s family met with the police on Monday and say they were assured of justice. A senior officer also assured action against the constable.