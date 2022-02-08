Meet the next generation of ‘Mangeshkars’ who will carry on Lata Didi’s legacy

Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India, died on February 6 in Mumbai. She was 92 years old. The Mangeshkar family’s musical legacy is being preserved by her third generation of singers. With their singing and compositions, the Mangeshkar sisters Lata, Usha, Asha, Meena, and their brother Hridaynath have set a benchmark in the music world. Even though the third generation of singers is world-renowned, not much is known about them. Take a look at who will carry on the legacy of Lata Mangeshkar.

Radha Mangeshkar

Radha Mangeshkar is the niece of Lata Mangeshkar and the daughter of Hridaynath Mangeshkar. People who knew Lata Didi can tell that she was very close to Radha and also enjoyed her singing. Radha began performing on stage at the age of seven and is an expert in Hindustani classical music. Radha has also sung in Marathi and Bengali, in addition to Hindi. Naav Majhe Shami, Radha’s solo debut album, was launched by Lata Didi in 2009. Radha plans to continue singing and producing music in the future.

Zanai Bhosle

Zanai Bhosle is the granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, the daughter of her son Anand. She made her debut with a special project titled 6 Pack, which is India’s first transgender band. Zanai’s Instagram page is filled with videos and pictures of fun activities, and she loves to share sweet moments with her grandmother. Zanai’s taste in music is diverse and versatile, like her grandmother Asha Bhosle.

Rachana Khadikar Shah

Rachana Mangeshkar, the daughter of Meena Mangeshkar, began playing music at the tender age of five. Marathi Baal Geet, her first album, was an instant hit, and several of the songs are popular among kids. While in Marathi theatre, she has performed with her aunts, Lata and Asha, and has also had the opportunity to sing with them. Some people do not know that as a child star, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman performed together in Kolkata.