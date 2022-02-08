Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of February: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar stated on Tuesday that all restrictions in the city will be abolished by the end of February. Even if limitations will be relaxed, Pednekar added that it will be necessary for individuals to wear masks and maintain social distance.

‘There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month’, said the mayor.

According to the municipal civic administration, Mumbai registered 356 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily increase since December 21, 2021, and 5 fatalities. The total number of infections is now 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll is 16,654.

As per the report, almost 88 percent of the 356 instances are asymptomatic. Mumbai’s case positive rate has dropped to 1.19 percent.