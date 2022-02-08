Netizens rage over Pizza Hut, KFC, Hyundai & Kia supporting Pakistan!

KFC created a social media storm with its Kashmir tweet, and the fast-food giant Pizza Hut followed suit by posting a message on Instagram saying: ‘We stand with you’. The purported Pizza Hut post has since been removed. KFC also deleted its tweet regarding Kashmir. Additionally, Hyundai and Kia posted tweets regarding Kashmir. While the Pizza Hut tweet comes from a verified account, it is not clear whether or not it is directly related to the US multinational company. The move was widely condemned in India.

This is absolutely bizarre and unlikely of big corporations. Has the government or state sponsored terror group put pressure on them? Global corporations should learn from this incident and condemn #Pakistan for this state orchestrated campaign.

KFC loudly announced on February 5 that Kashmir belonged to Kashmiris in a controversial tweet. ‘You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you!’ it said. The company later moved to delete the post as KFC India apologized without naming Pakistan.’We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honor and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride,’ KFC said in a tweet.

Hyundai India also acted quickly to contain the damage. In a post, it said: ‘It is clearly against Hyundai Motor’s policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts’.

After Hyundai Motor India made the distributor aware of the ‘inappropriateness of the action,’ the company took steps to remove the social media post. ‘Our subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, is not affiliated with the distributor in Pakistan,’ the company said. However, the damage was already done as it faced backlash from Indians on social media.