PMC seeks RS 7 crore to shift construction, demolition waste debris

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed allocating Rs 7 crore to relocate waste generated in the city to a dedicated area in order to deal with the growing debris. Vikram Kumar, the municipal commissioner, has presented a proposal to the standing committee for the allocation of funding for waste transportation throughout the city.

‘PMC administration requires funds for collection and transportation of construction and demolition debris waste to designated locations’, read the proposal.

One of the civic officials stated: ‘Construction or redevelopment debris are dumped along with garbage at many places. While PMC can keep vigilance at big construction sites, it is difficult to monitor minor works’.

PMC intends to transport trash from the city to a specified area, where it will be separated and processed. PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, ‘We will study the proposal and take appropriate decisions’.