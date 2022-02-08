‘Retailers slash alcohol prices’; what will the new liquor prices be?

New year’s news from Delhi’s liquor vendors brings a welcome change of pace to alcohol lovers in the national capital. Following the implementation of the new liquor policy, several vendors in the national capital have begun offering huge discounts on alcohol. According to reports, the new pricing is in effect for both Indian and imported brands. With the new rule coming into effect in Delhi in November, last year, discounts ranging from 30 to 40 percent will be offered on MRP of branded liquors.

It is reported that most liquor vendors have slashed prices to make them cheaper than those in Noida and Gurugram. Alcohol vends have adapted their prices as a result of a new excise policy implemented by Delhi’s government, which allows for competitive pricing. At a few stores in the national capital, a bottle of foreign brand alcohol Chivas Regal (12 years) is priced at Rs 1,890. Gurugram, however, offers the same bottle at Rs 2,150, with a discount of Rs 150 on each bottle if you purchase three bottles of Chivas Regal. As per the report, Chivas Regal is available in Delhi for a maximum retail price of Rs 2,920.

Jack Daniels brand premium alcohol is being offered for Rs 1,885 at the Whiskey Theka liquor store operated by JSN Infratech LLP. The MRP for the same product is Rs 2,730 in Delhi. According to the report, Glenlivet (18 years old batch reserve) is being sold for Rs 5,115 for a bottle of 700 milliliters. The MRP is Rs 7,415.

With the revised excise policy, vodka prices have also decreased in the national capital. The MRP of Absolut Vodka is now Rs 995 in Delhi, down from Rs 1,520 in the city, with a discount of around 30%. There are also heavy discounts on wine in Delhi these days. In Delhi, a bottle of Jacob’s Creek costs Rs 795 against the MRP of Rs 1,180. According to the report, Château Puygueraud is selling for Rs 4,980, way below its MRP of Rs 7,220. The reports suggest that popular companies like Alco Mart and Nova Garments are offering a 35 percent discount on their stock. There are at least 27 of these stores in Delhi.

‘Here Jack Daniel’s is available for Rs 1,775, Absolut Vodka for Rs 985, Jacob’s Creek for Rs 765, Ballentine’s Finest for Rs 970 instead of ?1,490 MRP, Johnnie Walker Black Label for Rs 1,935 against Rs 2,980 MRP, Bombay Sapphire Gin for Rs 1,330 in place of Rs 2,050 MRP and Jagermeister at Rs 2,060 instead of Rs 3,170 MRP,’ the report by Hindustan Times said. Due to the new excise policy implemented in Delhi, the liquor industry has been turned over completely to the private sector.