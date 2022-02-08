‘Sukumara Kurup found disguised as ‘swami’ in a travel blog’: Crime branch initiates probe

Alappuzha: Taking an interesting turn in the Chacko murder case, crime branch officials have initiated a probe to find the infamous fugitive Sukumara Kurup after a Pathanamthitta native lodged a complaint saying he had seen Kurup in a travel blog. Renzi Ismail, manager of a beverage shop in Pathanamthitta, informed police that he saw in a travel blog a picture of Sukumara Kurup who was disguised as a Swami. The current probe is based on this complaint lodged by Renzi, who also passed on information to the Chief Minister.

The crime branch team which reached Pathanamthitta on Monday recorded the statement of Renzi Ismail. Renzi, a former teacher, met Swami Sankara Giri at an ashram in Gujarat. Later, when he saw the pictures of Sukumara Kurup in the newspapers, the suspicion arose that the Swami was Kurup, Reni said. He added that he notified this to the police. But, no significant action was taken. Renzi lodged a complaint after seeing a travelogue blog of Haridwar last December. A probe will be extended to other states as well.