‘Sunday-Lockdown’ lifted in Kerala; Schools, colleges set to reopen with full capacity

The Kerala government on Tuesday relaxed further Covid-induced restrictions and lifted the lockdown that was put in place on Sunday despite the spike in Coronavirus cases in the state. In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to relax the current Sunday’s near lockdown mode, which existed for the previous three Sundays. On February 28, the government announced the reopening of schools and holding of classes at full capacity. Until then, classes will be held with 50 percent attendance.

Furthermore, it was decided that an analysis would be done which would be followed by a decision shortly on how major events like Aluva Sivarathri, Maramon Convention, and the famed Attukala Pongala could be held with increased participation. Pinarayi Vijayan’s government has also decided to open post-Covid clinics throughout the state, and has asked the Health Department to take appropriate action against private hospitals that have treated Covid-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies without proper justification.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

According to the Kerala State Health Department, the state recorded 29,471 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, which raised the total number of cases to 63,23,378. As of Monday, 22,524 cases were reported in the southern state. Kerala also reported 824 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 59,939, according to a government release.

28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, 205 in the past few days but not recorded due to late documents and 591 were deemed Covid-19 deaths based on the new Center guidelines and Supreme Court guidelines, according to the release. 59,79,002 people have recovered from the virus since Monday, which means 46,393 more people have recovered since Monday. Because the number of recoveries exceeded the number of new Covid-19 cases, the active cases in the state dropped to 2,83,676, according to the release.