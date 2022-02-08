Thalapathy Vijay & director Atlee to reunite for another action entertainer? Read on

Thalapathy Vijay has a number of fascinating projects in the works, including the forthcoming black comedy Beast, which he will star in with Pooja Hegde and will be released in April 2022. The South celebrity has recently had a successful film office run and is apparently going to appear in another ‘action-packed entertainment’ that will establish new box office records. According to reports, a source claims that the actor will reunite with filmmaker Atlee for a feature film that will be released in 2023.

The upcoming film will be the actor-director duo’s fourth collaboration, following blockbuster blockbusters like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. Meanwhile, his latest film, Beast, is being marketed as an ‘edge of the seat’ thriller featuring the actor in a never-before-seen role.

The filmmaker had already ‘locked the basic premise of this film’ in the pandemic, as per the insider, and is gearing up to take it on floors after he finishes working on another current production. It was also reported that the film would be produced by AGS Entertainment, who previously worked with the team on the 2019 sports action picture Bigil.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next project is the forthcoming Indian Tamil-language action-thriller Beast. Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley, and Bjorn Surrao feature alongside Vijay in the action flick. Nelson Dilipkumar wrote and directed the film, which is being produced by Sun Pictures.

Vijay will also star in a bilingual film tentatively named Thalapathy 66, which would mark his Telugu film debut. Dil Raju will produce the film, which is billed as a family drama.