Thrissur: Blind dog saves masters from cobra; succumbs to injuries

Koratty: Rocky, a blind pet dog succumbed to injuries in a battle with a cobra which had crept into the house at night. The brave Rocky succeeded in killing the snake, but lost his life to its venomous bite.

The incident took place at the house of former grama panchayat president, late CR Parameswaran, at 11.30 pm on Saturday. The people in the house heard an unusual barking of three of their dogs, Rocky, Lucky and Mikky on Saturday, but they did not open the door. The next day, when they called Rocky to have his morning biscuits, he did not show up.

Rajamma, Parameswaran’s wife saw Rocky and a giant cobra lying dead in front of the house. The snake was bitten, torn and killed by Rocky. Rocky had blood and froth on his mouth. The two-year-old dog had lost his sight due to an illness that came a year and a half ago.