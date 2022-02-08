Video: Girl breaks down in class upon returning to school after Covid break!

Schools reopened in Delhi from Class 9 onwards, and a video of students crying in the classroom went viral. The student, identified only as Sneha, looked relieved as physical classes resumed because she had not been able to follow online classes properly.

Reporter Rupashree Nanda asked a student from a government school about the resumption of classes offline in this clip while covering the reopening of schools in the national capital. Nanda was about to ask the girl a question when she noticed that her eyes were welling up.

‘Why are you in tears?’ she is seen asking the student who said her name was Sneha. ‘I had some problem with my phone so even though I attended online classes, I faced a lot of difficulty in understanding the lessons,’ Sneha said.’Now that classes are offline again, I am better able to understand what is being taught,’ she added, wiping away tears.

Heartbreaking. School girl from Delhi breaks down after returning to her classroom nearly two years after pandemic began in India. Says her father is blind and she faced difficulties connecting through phone to class daily. Wishing her a bright future! pic.twitter.com/OCF8rVG4hN — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 7, 2022

Moreover, Sneha’s father is partially blind and cannot afford a new phone. Afterward, Nanda comforted the girl and recommended that other students cheer for Sneha. Hundreds of people have commented on how Covid struck students the hardest in the video on social media. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, shared the video as well, saying he found it ’emotional’.

Very emotional. The journalist handled it so maturely and cheered her up. Twitter user Shabana Khan wrote, ‘Really heartbreaking. We can’t even imagine the pain of the students’. According to another user, Arti Rana, ‘Even though my daughter did not face any hardship, she cried at the announcement of schools reopening. She is 7’.

Rachna, who goes by the handle @rachnasareen80 tweeted, ‘These two years have made one thing very clear. The social and emotional connection between the teacher and learner cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence. Kudos to the learners and let’s now start appreciating the efforts of the teachers’. While Delhi schools were shut during the first lockdown in 2020, they were briefly reopened with 50% capacity in November 2021 before closing again during the third Covid wave.