Bicycle trailers expose children to more pollution than their parents!

Researchers have found that children riding bicycle trailers are subjected to higher levels of pollution than adults. Bike trailers are a popular way of transporting babies and children to nurseries and schools in large cities.

In a new study, experts from the University of Surrey’s Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) found that the average concentration of coarse air pollution particles in a bike trailer is 14 percent higher than at cyclist height and 18 percent higher than at cyclist height in the afternoons when parents and caregivers typically pick up children.

According to Professor Prashant Kumar, it is unfortunate that the very people who help minimize pollution by cycling rather than driving can also expose their children to higher levels of pollution. He advises adult riders pulling bicycle trailers to use covers in heavy traffic. In Europe, electric-assist cargo bikes are becoming increasingly popular, so it’s imperative that road planners ensure roadway infrastructure is designed to facilitate their safe use.

The researchers also found that pollution hotspots like traffic lights, which are notorious for poor air quality, exposed young children to higher concentrations of air pollution during peak morning hours. The good news is that trailer covers can help reduce children’s exposure to pollutants by half.