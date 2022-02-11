An urgent reminder! Update your Google chrome browser immediately!

The Indian government’s cybersecurity agency, CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), has urged users to update to version 98 of the Google Chrome web browser. In an alert to people, CERT-in warned that if they don’t update, hackers could exploit them to steal your data and track you. ‘Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome that would allow an attacker to run arbitrary code on a targeted system,’ says the advisory from CERT-In.

Further, it explained, ‘These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Safe Browsing, Reader Mode, Web Search, Thumbnail Tab, Strip, Screen Capture, Window Dialog, Payments, Extensions, Accessibility and Cast; Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE; Inappropriate implementation in Full-Screen Mode, Scroll, Extensions Platform and Pointer Lock; Type Confusion in V8; Policy bypass in COOP and Out of bounds memory access in V8’.

By exploiting these vulnerabilities, hackers could execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. You are at high risk if you are using a Google Chrome version older than version 98.0.4758.80. Be sure to update as soon as possible.

Chrome 98 has been released by Google to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. ‘Chrome 98.0.4758.80/81/82 for windows and 98.0.4758.80 for Mac and Linux contains a number of fixes and improvements — a list of changes is available in the log,’ Google said in an official blog post. ‘This update includes 27 security fixes. Below, we highlight fixes that were contributed by external researchers,’ it added.