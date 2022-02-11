Assembly elections 2022: Punjab Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi joins BJP

Chandigarh: Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of party’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and leader Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa.

This comes as a blow to the ruling party ahead of assembly polls in the state, which is scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Notably, Laddi had also joined BJP in December last year, before returning to Congress in January.