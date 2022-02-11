Keep your account safe from hacks by avoiding these passwords – Find out how

We have had to go completely digital because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the last two years. People have also hosted events digitally without meetings due to the pandemic. However, the digital world can also turn dark pretty quickly if we aren’t careful.

The moment we use a UPI, Google Pay, or Paytm for payment, there is someone on the other end waiting to hack your phone, computer, and use it to their advantage. If one wants to be careful and not let their information be leaked, then they should use different and strong passwords for each app. The following are some of the weakest passwords used by people who are vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

These are the weakest passwords:

123456

123456789

12345

Qwerty

password

12345678

111111

123123

1234567890

1234567

In such cases, it is advised that you immediately change your passwords. This will prevent any cyber fraud or attack.