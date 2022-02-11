Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to absconding actor- comedian Sreekanth Vettiyar in sexual assault case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to he comedian film actor Sreekanth Vettiyar, who was booked for alleged sexual assault on a woman, on Friday. The High Court granted the bail over Vettiyar’s plea that the sexual assault allegation will not sustain and the case is framed against him with bad intent.

Sreekanth, who has been in a bad light after multiple #MeToo social media accusations, including the one in the Facebook community ‘Women Against Sexual Harassment, came out, was booked based on the complaint filed by a woman from Kollam. According to the complaint, in February 2020, Sreekanth, who invited the woman for a birthday celebration, sexually assaulted her at a flat in Aluva and a hotel in Kochi. The survivor claimed that Sreekanth agreed to marry her and committed the crime. Her confidential statements were recorded by the police.

Notably, police had earlier maintained that Sreekanth has been absconding after he was booked in the case. The Ernakulam Central Police also said that they had intensified their search for the vlogger. The new development comes amid this. Sreekanth is famous for his low-cost comedy skits and spoofs on Malayalam social media. He has recently acted in a film as well.