Strange, but true! Man tests Covid positive 78 times in 2 years! Quarantined for 14 months

Being Covid-19 positive makes one aware and concerned about self-health and of others. However, this individual has been coming out positive for the past 14 months.

In November 2020, Muzaffer Kayasan tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time. He was in the hospital for over a year and has been in isolation for the past 14 months. Kayasan experienced Covid-19 symptoms when he initially tested positive in November 2020, but they were quickly treated, and his reports have never come back negative since then.

He has been unable to socialise since it is necessary to isolate a Covid-19 positive individual in order to restrict the transmission of the virus. He is unable to spend time with his family or even meet up with pals. He can only communicate with his family via a window. The inability to touch their loved ones is his greatest grief while under quarantine.

Also Read: Kerala reports its first case of monkey fever in 2022, patient hospitalised

Kayasan hasn’t been able to acquire the coronavirus vaccine because he hasn’t tested negative even once.

Why is Kayasan Covid-19 positive for so long?

Kayasan is suffering from leukaemia, a kind of blood cancer. This disease reduced the number of white blood cells in the patient’s body and severely affects his immunity. Hence Covid-19 is still present in his blood. Even though doctors are administering Kayasan immune booster drugs, the procedure is taking a long time.