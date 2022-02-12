Atal Tunnel recognized as the longest highway tunnel over 10,000 feet by the World Book of Records

Atal Tunnel makes it into the World Book of Records, which is a proud moment for India. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The proud development has been confirmed by MyGovIndia in a tweet.

The all-weather Atal tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The road will reduce the travel time between Manali and Leh by four to five hours, and the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km.

A moment of pride for India! Atal Tunnel makes it to the World Book of Records!???? pic.twitter.com/5n6ZEEYpi7 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 11, 2022

Atal Tunnel