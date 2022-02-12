Atal Tunnel recognized as the longest highway tunnel over 10,000 feet by the World Book of Records

Atal Tunnel makes it into the World Book of Records, which is a proud moment for India. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The proud development has been confirmed by MyGovIndia in a tweet.
The all-weather Atal tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The road will reduce the travel time between Manali and Leh by four to five hours, and the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km.
- It is the world’s longest highway tunnel.
- Manali and Lahaul-Spiti valley are connected throughout the year by a nine-kilometer tunnel.
- The valley previously remained inaccessible for about six months each year because of heavy snowfall
- The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL)
- The south portal (SP) of the Atal Tunnel is located 25 kilometers from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres, while the north portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 metres.
- It is a horseshoe-shaped, double-lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 metres and an overhead clearance of 5.525 metres
- The tunnel, constructed at a cost of about Rs 3,300 crore, is extremely significant from the point of view of the country’s defense
- The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government decided to construct the strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass on June 3, 2000, and the foundation stone for the road to the south portal was laid on May 26, 2002.
- Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, said Vajpayee got the idea for building the tunnel from his friend Arjun Gopal of Tashi Dobhe village in Lahaul.
- The Modi government decided to name the Rohtang Tunnel the Atal Tunnel in December 2019 in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had passed away the previous year.
