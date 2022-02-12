Attukal Pongala 2022: Collector releases list of regulations; read to know more…

Thiruvananthapuram: District Collector Dr Navjot Khosa released the detailed regulations of the Attukal Pongala festival of 2022 on Saturday. The government had earlier permitted a maximum of 1,500 people for religious festivals. However, Covid-19 curbs ban road-side ‘pongala’ this year too. The Pongala Festival will be held on 17th February this year.

1,500 devotees allowed to visit the temple on festival day

Crowd control also applicable to nearby buildings of the temple

No one below the age of 18 years allowed

However, children can enter along with family members

RTPCR test within 72 hours or Covid-19 positive certificate no older than three months compulsory to visit the temple

No one with symptoms allowed

Crown control measures such as markings, barricades to be installed

Devotees must follow authorities’ directions

Mask is compulsory