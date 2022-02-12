DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSFestivals & EventsReligion & Faith

Attukal Pongala 2022: Collector releases list of regulations; read to know more…

Feb 12, 2022, 11:06 pm IST

 

Thiruvananthapuram: District Collector Dr Navjot Khosa released the detailed regulations of the Attukal Pongala festival of 2022 on Saturday. The government had earlier permitted a maximum of 1,500 people for religious festivals. However, Covid-19 curbs ban road-side ‘pongala’ this year too. The Pongala Festival will be held on 17th February this year.

  • 1,500 devotees allowed to visit the temple on festival day
  • Crowd control also applicable to nearby buildings of the temple
  • No one below the age of 18 years allowed
  • However, children can enter along with family members
  • RTPCR test within 72 hours or Covid-19 positive certificate no older than three months compulsory to visit the temple
  • No one with symptoms allowed
  • Crown control measures such as markings, barricades to be installed
  • Devotees must follow authorities’ directions
  • Mask is compulsory

