Release date of ‘Heropanti 2’ announced

Mumbai: The release date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Heropanti 2’ was announced. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has announced the release date of his upcoming film. The film will be released on April 29.

Tara Sutaria plays the female lead in the film. The film marks Tiger and Tara Sutaria’s second movie after Student of the Year 2. Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014.

The film directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. ‘Heropanti 2’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Apart from ‘Heropanti 2’, Tiger will also be seen in ‘Ganapath’, co-starring Kriti Sanon.