Schools to reopen for Classes 1 to 12 with full attendance in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: In view of the decline in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has ordered the reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 12 with 100% capacity with immediate effect. Residential schools and hostels can also start with full capacity, the School Education Department said in the revised order.

The order was issued in compliance of the directives issued by the state home department. ‘All schools, residential schools and hostels will be operated with full attendance for Classes 1 to 12’, the School Education Department tweeted. As per the new guidelines, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks and social distancing should be ensured during classes.

Also read: India to showcase indigenously developed Tejas light combat aircraft at Singapore Airshow

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to reopen schools for nursery to Class 12 students, colleges and all other educational institutions across the state for offline classes from February 14. The decision is a part of relaxations in Covid curbs announced by the government on February 11, considering a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.