Will implement Uniform Civil Code if party retains power: Uttarakhand CM Dhami promises

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised on Saturday that the BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state if the party retains power after the upcoming Assembly polls. Dhami said that the BJP government will constitute a panel to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code soon after its new government is sworn in.

‘Soon after its swearing-in, the new BJP government will form a committee to prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state. This Uniform Civil Code will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith’, Dhami said on the last say of campaigning for the Assembly polls. The panel will include legal experts, retired people, intellectuals and other stakeholders, the Chief Minister said.

‘The announcement is a resolution of my party and will be fulfilled as soon as the new BJP government is formed. To keep the culture and heritage of ‘Devbhoomi’ intact is our prime duty, we are committed to this’, he added. The Chief Minister further said that the implementation of the law in the state ‘at the earliest’ will boost equal rights for everyone in the state. ‘It (Uniform Civil Code) will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state. It will be a significant step towards fulfilling the dreams of India’s Constitution makers and will realise the spirit of the Constitution. It will also be an effective step towards Article 44 of the Indian Constitution which presents the concept of equitable law for all citizens of society regardless of their religion’,Dhami said in a video statement in Hindi. He further said that the Supreme Court, too, has underscored the need for a Uniform Civil Code from time to time and also expressed concern over no steps being taken in this direction.

Uttarakhand, where no party has managed to retain power so far, will go to polls on February 14 in a single phase. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. In the previous Assembly polls in 2017, the BJP registered a thumping victory by winning 56 seats while Congress managed to bag 11 seats in the 70-member house.