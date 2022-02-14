Ajay Devgn loses his temper during Mahindra ad shoot; Anand Mahindra’s reaction tweet goes viral

Publicity stunts can get crazy at times, and often serve the purpose. Mahindra Truck And Bus – the Mahindra Group’s commercial vehicle manufacturing division, shared a video featuring their brand ambassador- actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday, which was further shared by Anand Mahindra, which had amused netizens.

The scripted video was played off as Ajay Devgn getting irritated while filming an ad for the company. ‘Ye baar baar script kyun badal rahe ho? (Why is the script being changed constantly?)’ an annoyed-looking Mr Devgn was seen asking in the video. A person off-camera sheepishly responds that the script has only been changed four times, earning an exasperated sigh from the actor. The video then ends with a ‘Keep watching’ disclaimer – indicating that there is more to come.

I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks… pic.twitter.com/roXY7hIfRN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote: ‘I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks…’ he added, apparently in jest. Mr Mahindra’s reaction amused the netizens, praising his way of advertising. The tweet had instantly went viral, gaining over 4000 likes on the social media platform.