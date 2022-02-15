Age has no barrier: 60-year-old Kerala labourer turns model in viral photoshoot

A 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala is making ripples online with his slick makeover. While posing for a local brand, Mammikka, a resident of Kerala’s Kozhikode region, exchanged his tattered lungi and shirt for a suit and sunglasses. Thousands of people have complimented the newly-minted model after seeing photos from the photoshoot, which were shot by photographer Shareek Vayalil.

Shareek had previously snapped a photo of Mammikka and uploaded it on his Facebook page. As soon as the post was uploaded, the photo went viral also because of the similarity of Mammikka to actor Vinayakan.

Soon after, Shareek approached Mammikka and requested him to pose for his wedding suit company. The 60-year-old had a makeover before the photo session, which was documented in a video that has been viewed by millions of people on Instagram. Since being shared last week, the video has received over 23,000 views.

According to the photographer, Mammikka is the best person to model for his firm. Mammikka is shown in the photos wearing a traditional jacket, pants and holding an iPad. Many Instagram users expressed their appreciation, by using fire emojis in the comments area, while others praised the labourer-turned-model for stepping into a new job with ease.

Mammikka stated that he now wants to pursue modelling in addition to his day job as a daily wager.