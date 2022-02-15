BTS member V tests positive for COVID-19

Washington: V has become the latest member of the band BTS to test positive for COVID-19. As per Billboard, five out of the seven members of the group recently tested positive.

The news about the 26-year-old singer born Kim Taehyung was confirmed by label Big Hit Music, which revealed that V visited a hospital on Tuesday morning after experiencing a mild sore throat, with a PCR test confirming that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

‘V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities’, the statement posted to Weverse read. ‘There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests’, it added.

Fellow BTS members RM, Jin and Suga tested positive for COVID and recovered in December.