Canadian author Gad Saad wants to escape from ‘dictatorship’; Writes to PM Modi asking for a room in India

Famous Canadian author Gad Saad wrote a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to be accommodated in India as he is looking to leave Canada to escape the dictatorship. The letter comes a day after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked rarely-used emergency powers to curb the ongoing truckers protest, against the Covid curbs in the country.

‘Dear @narendramodi, we’re looking to leave Canada to escape the dictatorship. Any room for us in India?’, the author Tweeted on Tuesday. Gaad had responded to a Tweet by PM Modi where he had paid tribute to Saint Ravidas on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Dear @narendramodi, we’re looking to leave Canada to escape the dictatorship. Any room for us in India? https://t.co/1k1gncZeV2 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 15, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Canadian author had also Tweeted to the United States of America, saying: ‘Dear United States: I once had to flee Lebanon to start a new life in Canada. Now I need to flee Canada to start a new life in the United States. Will you take us in? We can come in from the Southern border illegally if you prefer. Please advise’.

Dear United States: I once had to flee Lebanon to start a new life in Canada. Now I need to flee Canada to start a new life in the United States. Will you take us in? We can come in from the Southern border illegally if you prefer. Please advise. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 15, 2022

Tagging the Governor of Florida- Ronald Dion DeSantis in another Tweet, the author said that the Canadian PM doesn’t want people like him in Canada. ‘Dear @GovRonDeSantis, we’ll be at the same event next week in Florida. Perhaps you could personally hand-deliver me the green card for Dr.Saad and his family. @RubinReport can vouch for me. @justintrudeau doesn’t want people like me in Canada’ Gad Saad wrote.

Dear @GovRonDeSantis, we’ll be at the same event next week in Florida. Perhaps you could personally hand-deliver me the green card for Dr,Saad and his family. @RubinReport can vouch for me. @justintrudeau doesn’t want people like me in Canada. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 15, 2022

On February 14, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to curb the ongoing truckers protest. The Act that has been invoked for the first time in 50 years would give the Trudeau-led Canadian government additional powers to curb the ongoing truckers blockades and protests against Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Notably, the author and behavioural scientist Gad Saad was one of the many notable personalities from across the world whom PM Narendra Modi had extended personal wishes on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India.