Gulf country updates Covid-19 guidelines

Doha: The The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Qatar has updated the Ehteraz application. The new update will feature a ‘special green Recovered Status icon’, which will provide the same privileges as vaccinated individuals. The Gold Frame is confirmation of vaccination status, which will disappear if the person has received the second dose more than 9 months ago and has not had a booster dose.

As per the new guidelines, people infected with Covid-19 in the past 9 months will have the icon displayed in Ehteraz. An official test result at an approved medical facility is required to confirm the Recovered Status. But, rapid antigen self-tests are not valid.

Individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 9 months are eligible for the same privileges as vaccinated individuals. Individuals who received their second dose more than 9 months ago and have not had a booster dose will lose their Gold Frame. The Gold Frame is confirmation of vaccination status, not Recovered Status