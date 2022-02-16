Jacqueline Fernandez makes first public appearance amid conman Sukesh controversy

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping a low profile and avoiding the media spotlight since her intimate photos with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral and caused a commotion on social media. The actress was connected to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case of Sukesh. She has been in front of ED on many occasions to give her statement in the case.

In the middle of the uproar, Jacqueline was seen smiling outside a restaurant by photographers on Monday night. It is worth noting that this was her first public appearance since her intimate images with the conman were exposed.

The actress was dressed casually but stylishly and looked stunning in an all-white ensemble in the photographs circulating on social media. She was seen wearing a gorgeous white co-ord outfit with pointed heel boots from head to toe. Before getting inside her luxurious white sedan, the actress grinned and waved at the cameras. Jacqueline went out with her pals in the city to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekhar came out in favour of Jacqueline earlier this year, pleading with the media to stop portraying her in a negative manner. He said that he gave the actress the pricey gifts out of love. Sukesh claimed to be in a relationship with Jacqueline in a letter released by his counsel, Advocate Anant Malik.

