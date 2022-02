A man was detained by security forces in Delhi on Wednesday after trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The special cell of the Delhi Police is questioning the man.

According to available reports, the man had come in a car and stopped at the gate of the NSA’s residence.

‘The man from Karnataka has been handed over to police and the Intelligence Bureau. He appears to be mentally unsound,’ Delhi Police said.