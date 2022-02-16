DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Ravidas Jayanti: PM Modi pays homage to the Holy poet of the 15th century

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the mystic poet  Sant Ravidas on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is hugely popular among Dalits, that constitutes about 30 % of population in Punjab.

Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab chief minister, was among the leaders who offered their respects.’On the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti,  obeisance is paid at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan mandir in Varanasi. Let us imbibe his teachings of love, compassion, mutual tolerance and oneness of mankind,’ the Punjab CM tweeted.

 

