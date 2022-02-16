Sexual assault case: Vlogger Sreekanth Vettiyar surrendered at Ernakulam Central station

Kochi: Malayali vlogger- actor Srikanth Vettiar, who was absconding after being booked in a sexual assault case, has surrendered at the Ernakulam Central police station along with his lawyer on Wednesday. He appeared at the Ernakulam Central station as per the directions of the High Court, after being granted anticipatory bail in the case.

Srikanth’s arrest is likely to be registered today, after which he will be produced in the court and released on bail today itself. Earlier, on Friday, The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to him. Sreekanth is famous for his low-cost comedy skits and spoofs on Malayalam social media. He has recently acted in a film as well. The actor, who has been in a bad light after multiple #MeToo social media accusations, including the one in the Facebook community ‘Women Against Sexual Harassment, came out, was booked based on the complaint filed by a woman from Kollam.

According to the complaint, in February 2020, Sreekanth, who invited the woman for a birthday celebration, sexually assaulted her at a flat in Aluva and a hotel in Kochi. The survivor claimed that Sreekanth agreed to marry her and committed the crime. Her confidential statements were recorded by the police.