Three-lane flyover linking Embassy Manyata Business Park, Outer Ring Road opens in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a three-lane flyover connecting Embassy Manyata Business Park to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Tuesday in an attempt to relieve traffic congestion on Bengaluru roads. The flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 183 crore by Embassy REIT.

The recently opened one-kilometre long flyover connecting Embassy Manyata Business Park, Nagawara, and Veeranapalya flyovers on Outer Ring Road would help over one lakh people working in various enterprises at Embassy Manyata Business Park by reducing their commute time.

According to a report, addressing the inauguration ceremony, Bommai stated, ‘This flyover is one of the initiatives where private enterprise has eased the traffic with an expenditure of Rs 183 crore. It will help the people who work here as well as people who travel along this stretch’.

As per reports, the Veerannapalya flyover would relieve traffic congestion on the way to Hebbal and KR Puram, as well as improve traffic flow to Kempegowda International Airport.