21 students fall sick in Dharamshala college, suspects food poisoning

At least 21 girl students from the Postgraduate College hostel in Dharamshala were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with vomiting and diarrhoea, which doctors suggested could have been caused by food poisoning.

Kanika, the hostel warden, called the medical authorities after the girl students became ill, and they were rushed to the Regional Hospital in Dharamshala for treatment.

Dr. Ajay Dutta, a senior medical officer, said 21 girl students from the PG College hostel were admitted to the hospital with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. To avoid dehydration and weakness, the students were given medical assistance and glucose saline.

According to Dr. Ajay Dutta The district medical authorities have been informed of the development. Food samples were taken to confirm or rule out the possibility of food poisoning. All the girl students were out of danger, he said.