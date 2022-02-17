90-year-old superfast train ‘Deccan Queen Express’ gets a makeover; Read on

The ‘Deccan Queen Express’, one of the country’s first superfast trains, rolled out of the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Wednesday. The new Deccan Queen train will have lightweight, high-capacity Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) rakes and new dining carriages based on German technology.

According to reports, the train is projected to be operational in the next four months. A senior CR official said, ‘As per our information, the coaches, earlier being manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), are almost ready. We will be getting possession of the same by the end of February. We expect to roll out the train from March. With the new coaches, passengers will get better facilities. There will be no changes in fares’.

The 90-year-old train has had several upgrades to improve passenger comfort. There will be 20 additional carriages on the superfast train, as well as a new dining area. The coaches have been built to provide additional safety, better seats, and suspension.

As per an official, while the maximum speed of the train will increase, a decision on whether to run it at that increased pace will be made later, as any train on the Pune-Lonavala route is limited to 110 km/h. The train can accommodate a total of 1,417 people.

The new design was approved by Ahmedabad’s National Institute of Design (NID). Commuters are anticipating the arrival of the new and improved Deccan Queen Express, a legendary 90-year-old Mumbai-Pune train.