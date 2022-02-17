‘About time this is normalised’: Anushka Sharma lauds Twitter CEO for taking paternity leave

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is known for her outspokenness on social issues, recently reacted to the news of taking paternity leave by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. The actress praised the move of the CEO while stating that society has begun to normalise the situation.

Anushka applauded the news and posted multiple copies of the tweet where people congratulated the CEO for paving the way. Several of his employees took to Twitter to express their delight in working for a firm where the owner has a broad perspective on certain issues. While praising his move Anushka wrote, ‘About time this is normalised’.

For the unknown, Anushka Sharma’s husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli also had taken up the mantle when the actress gave birth to their first kid, Vamika. The cricketer returned to Team India after his parental break. Kohli had missed the last three test matches of the Indian tour of Australia that started on 17 December 2020 during his paternity one year back. His decision was met with praise from the Indian sporting community and fans.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Agrawal will take less than 20-week paternity leave from the company. During this time, Agrawal, who took over as CEO of Twitter in November and is currently the executive sponsor of the company’s internal parent’s network, wants to be ‘connected’ with the senior team of the firm.

Twitter’s head of corporate communications, Laura Yagerman said in an email to ‘The Verge’ that Agrawal will remain linked to the company’s senior authorities while on leave. There is no information about the temporary CEO who will run the firm while he is away.