Air India will be made world class: Tata chief

During a virtual staff address on Wednesday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran told employees of the newly acquired airline that the goal is to make it the world class airline it deserves.

After the long-awaited disinvestment of India’s national carrier, which began its life in what is now Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran’s took over the reins of the airline on January 27.I n recent years, the airline reeled under losses, surviving on bailouts by the government.

The Tata Sons chairman promised employees that the group is all set to make the airline financially fit and set it off on a path of technological upgradation. ‘We have very big dreams for Air India (AI). We want AI to be the world’s most technologically advanced airline, with best-in-class customer service. We plan to upgrade all of our aircraft, bring in new fleet, and expand our outreach both domestically and globally. We will provide the best in-flight and off-flight hospitality that any airline can provide,’ he said.